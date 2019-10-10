Petition calling for swimming lessons seven days a week in Dundee launched by union

A petition has been launched calling for swimming lessons to be provided seven days a week for city children.

Sessions are currently on offer to children and adults every day of the week, but Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) wants to reduce that programme to four days from the end of the month.

LACD claims the number of hours will actually increase as a whole, but the GMB union has accused the organisation of trying to impose budget cuts on lessons.

The union previously claimed there will be a 45% reduction in the number of lessons on offer as a result of the changes.

The GMB has now launched its Save Our Swimming Lessons campaign, with a petition going live today in an effort to protect a “vital life skill for every person to embrace”.

Senior regional organiser Drew Duffy said: “Leisure and Culture Dundee don’t respect their swimming teachers and the waiting lists for children to be taught to swim are huge.

“It’s time to pay the staff properly, give them more hours and just keep swimming.”

The petition states: “With large existing waiting lists, along with the cancellation of all swimming lessons at Lochee Sports Centre, Leisure and Culture Dundee should maximise its existing Learn to Swim programme instead of reducing it to a handful of days per week. Good quality and affordable swimming lessons should not be an aspiration but should instead form an integral part of our city’s fabric when it comes to leisure and sport activities.

“Let’s not sit back and allow these cuts to happen without public consultation.

“Lets send a clear message that Dundee wants to keep its seven-day swimming lesson provision, allowing more investment, less barriers and greater participation.”

However, earlier this week, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said posted on social media: “I am assured that there is no reduction in the hours of instruction or the number of classes. In fact, it is the intention of LACD to increase the number of new Learn to Swim sessions by 17 to 153.”

An LACD spokesman said: “Our learn to swim programme operates over seven days and it is our intention to increase the number of new sessions by 17 to 153 classes at Grove and St Paul’s sports centres. This will provide a service which better reflects customer requirements.”