The newly formed City Centre and Harbour Community Council is to launch a petition in a bid to persuade Dundee City Council to take action over the speed bumps in the City Quay area.

It follows claims that thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to vehicles.

A recent independent assessment of the bumps on South Victoria Dock Road and West Victoria Road concluded they were problematic. Work to correct the levels they were installed at has been recommended.

However, community council chairman Bill Newcombe said it was the “hard as steel” material they are made of that is the issue.

He said: “It’s a real sharp bang no matter what speed you approach them. The material they are made of is not user friendly.”

Mr Newcombe said most other speed bumps were made of tarmacadam.

He told fellow community councillors that adjustments anticipated following the assessment would make not a bit of difference. He said: “We have to get as many residents as we can to sign a petition and take it up with the council that these are not acceptable.

“They were put in 10, 11 years ago. If they had been good they would have sprouted up everywhere but this material hasn’t been used, so there must be something wrong.”

A city council spokesman said: “We will be carrying out remedial work in due course.”