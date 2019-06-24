Pethshire karate kids ready to take on the world in competition

A pair of brothers who have already made their mark in karate in Great Britain and Italy are now getting set to take on the world.

Kyle, 16, and Kieran, 14, Lamb both fight out of the Perth Shotokan Karate Academy and, along with their dad, Steven, they are taking part in the World Championships in Prague next month.

The duo have been part of the Fair City club for about eight years and have won titles in Britain and Italy.

The Perth Grammar School boys are both black belts and are training hard in Perth for their assault on the world titles.

“It’s the boys’ first time at the Worlds and mine, too,” said Steven who is a bronze medal winner from the European Championships.

To help with their finances, Perth and Kinross Sports Council has awarded each of them £100.

The sports council has been in operation for a good number of years and helps young sports personnel reach their potential by giving financial assistance and other support to help them in their careers.

The boys are the latest Shotokan Academy members to receive assistance.

The club is going from strength to sterength and, as well as secondary school children, it has students in primary school doing well.