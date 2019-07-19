Peterhead boss Jim McInally wary of a resurgent Dundee side in Betfred Cup

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is wary of a Dundee backlash in tomorrow’s Betfred Cup tie.

The Dark Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Cove Rangers on Wednesday before winning on penalties.

Both the Blue Toon and the Dee have five points from their first two games and McInally expects the hosts to come out firing at Dens Park tomorrow.

He said: “I’d imagine they will have had their backsides kicked because reading James McPake’s comments it didn’t seem like he was very happy.

“Tomorrow is their first home game and they’ll want to put on a show.

“We need to watch we’re not a victim of them coming back from Wednesday and showing their manager how good they are.

“As poor as James felt they were on Wednesday, they were as good last Saturday against Raith Rovers.

“We’ve got a free swing at it in these two games and we need to have a go.

“If we go down and just sit in and defend then it’s hard, especially if you go a goal down.

“We’ll be positive and try to get forward – OK, we might get caught at the other end but we’ll try to be positive.”

McInally believes keeping possession will be important and added: “When you’re playing teams from a higher league you need to participate with the ball, otherwise you’ll get cuffed.

“But when you get the ball you need to participate in the game.

“We have players who are good enough to get the ball and keep it.

“On Wednesday when Cove played with composure, especially in the first half, they got up the park and created chances.”