Motoring boss Peter Vardy has donated £5,000 to a fund set up for the family of Dundee man ‘Chrisy’ Gallacher.
The 25-year-old, who worked in one of Vardy’s garages in Aberdeen, was killed in a crash on the A90 last week.
Leaving a tribute in the JustGiving page, the businessman said: “At this deeply sad time I want to let you know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Chris was a great friend to many, an incredibly hard worker and he will be sorely missed.”
Vardy also intends to erect a plaque in the Land Rover service centre where Chris worked by way of tribute.
The page, set up by pal Natasha Smart, initially hoped to raise £500. However, the total now exceeds a staggering £9,000.
Money from the fundraiser will go towards Chrisy’s fiancee Nikki McLean and her son Nathan.
Chris’s mum Christina thanked the support of her son’s employer and the public.
She said: “Peter Vardy have been brilliant. They want to put a plaque up in his memory at their new workshop.
“You just have to look at the flowers and the cards to know how popular he was.”
Dad Bob added: “Trying to get back to normal will be hard. But the support we’ve had is amazing.”