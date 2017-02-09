Motoring boss Peter Vardy has donated £5,000 to a fund set up for the family of Dundee man ‘Chrisy’ Gallacher.

The 25-year-old, who worked in one of Vardy’s garages in Aberdeen, was killed in a crash on the A90 last week.

Leaving a tribute in the JustGiving page, the businessman said: “At this deeply sad time I want to let you know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Chris was a great friend to many, an incredibly hard worker and he will be sorely missed.”

Vardy also intends to erect a plaque in the Land Rover service centre where Chris worked by way of tribute.

The page, set up by pal Natasha Smart, initially hoped to raise £500. However, the total now exceeds a staggering £9,000.

Money from the fundraiser will go towards Chrisy’s fiancee Nikki McLean and her son Nathan.

Chris’s mum Christina thanked the support of her son’s employer and the public.

She said: “Peter Vardy have been brilliant. They want to put a plaque up in his memory at their new workshop.

“You just have to look at the flowers and the cards to know how popular he was.”

Dad Bob added: “Trying to get back to normal will be hard. But the support we’ve had is amazing.”