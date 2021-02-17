Peter Pawlett to miss Dundee United’s trip to face Rangers after Livingston red card is upheld following appeal

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett will miss Sunday’s trip to face Rangers through suspension after the SFA threw out the club’s appeal.

Pawlett was given a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh in the 31st minute of last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Livingston for a late challenge on Jason Holt.

United lodged their appeal at the decision on Monday, hoping it would be overturned and downgraded to a yellow on the grounds of wrongful dismissal.

However, after a fast track tribunal, the SFA’s disciplinary panel have decided the whistler’s original interpretation of serious foul play will stand.

The outcome means the original two-game sanction remains and Pawlett will not only miss the weekend’s match at Ibrox but also next Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

Interestingly, Walsh will also take charge of proceedings between the Tangerines and the Gers in Govan, no doubt much to the dismay of the Terrors’ camp.

Speaking after the Livi match, boss Micky Mellon said of the incident: “I’m too far away to be honest but I looked at the reaction of the players and it was a bit aghast.

“(It was) a hands in head moment. The two benches looked at each other and were surprised as well.

“I will try never to criticise referees because it’s a tough job.”

Livingston defender Fitzwater also suspended

Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater was also shown a straight red by Walsh for his seemingly-innocuous tackle on Ian Harkes on the edge of his own box early in the second half of Saturday’s match.

The Lions followed the same process as United but also failed, meaning the centre-back, who was dismissed for denying his opponent a goal scoring opportunity, will only miss Livi’s next match against St Mirren.