Peter Pawlett: ‘Tangerines need to find way to win on off-days’

Dundee United attacker Peter Pawlett says the Tangerines need to find the route to victory on tricky away days like Alloa and Ayr if they are to top the table come the end of the season.

The Tannadice club have made a strong start to the campaign with six wins from their opening eight Championship matches including a 6-0 win over Morton, a 6-2 success against local rivals Dundee and a 4-1 victory versus Inverness.

All three of those big wins came at home and Pawlett says it’s on the road the Terrors need to improve.

They fell to a 2-0 loss at Ayr last month before finishing up for the international break with a poor 1-0 defeat at struggling Alloa.

Pawlett said: “The Morton game we played really well and we were really good against Dundee, too.

“It’s just about getting the balance right in the team and get the momentum going forward.

“I think when everyone starts feeling good about themselves, everyone enjoys the game and they want the ball so they can make things happen.

“We need to install a winning mentality in the team as well – when we go away from home and it’s tough. We need to find the way to win and that’s the biggest thing we need to find as a team.

“We have been working on doing that when things aren’t going our way.”

Pawlett, meanwhile, feels he’s getting back to his best after a start to the season interrupted by injuries.

The result and performance might not have been positive but the former Aberdeen and MK Dons winger got through his first 90 minutes of the campaign.

And he’s pleased with how he felt physically.

He added: “The result was disappointing but I got my first full 90 minutes after struggling with injuries over pre-season. I’m just getting back to full fitness.

“In the game I felt stronger in my legs and I had a bit more to give in the second half. The performance wasn’t what we expect but, personally, I felt stronger.

“I’m getting there. It will take a bit of time. I broke my foot last season so I’ve not had that momentum of games by playing 10 or 20 matches.

“Hopefully, I can stay injury free and I can stay sharp and feel good about myself.”