Peter Pawlett signs new two-year deal with Dundee United to keep him at Tannadice until 2023

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett has signed a new two-year deal at Tannadice.

The agreement will keep Pawlett with United until, at least, the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old former Aberdeen man had, reportedly, been the subject of interest from Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

Pawlett was free to speak to other clubs about a bosman move with his contract running out in the summer.

However, Tangerines’ boss Micky Mellon was quick to put the wheels in motion on an extension which Pawlett has now signed.

‘He’s one of the players I believe will be a great example for the young players’

Expressing his delight at the news, Mellon said: “I believe Pete is a good player and I’ve always said I want to keep good players at Dundee United.

“I look forward to working with him as we continue to try to keep moving the club forward.

“His level of performance has been very good and we’re delighted to see him commit himself to the club for another couple of seasons.

“He’s one of the players I believe will be a great example for the young players with his good habits and his intensity in training and playing.”

Of his new deal, Pawlett added: “I’m delighted, of course, to sign the extension.

“This is a great football club to be at and I’ve enjoyed every single minute I’ve been here thus far.

“When I got here, the aim was always to get back into the Premiership and stay there which we’ve succeeded in doing.

“Hopefully, we can push on and look further up the league next season.

“There’s been a lot of positive things during my time here and we’ve started to achieve some goals.

“Hopefully, we can continue to progress and build the club to better things.”

Pawlett, who signed for the Terrors from MK Dons in January 2019, has scored five goals in 67 appearances in tangerine.