Peter Pawlett opens up on Dundee United red card: I got touched and couldn’t stay on my feet

Dundee United star Peter Pawlett has spoken for the first time about the red card he picked up for simulation in last weekend’s win at St Johnstone.

Pawlett will miss Saturday afternoon’s clash with Hearts after he was shown two yellows at McDiarmid Park.

The diminutive midfielder picked up his first booking one for running to the crowd to celebrate his 60th minute winner and the other for allegedly diving.

United chose this week not to appeal the sending off despite boss Thomas Courts labelling it ‘very harsh.’

But while Pawlett accepts his booking for his goal celebration, he claims Saints midfielder Murray Davidson admitted making contact.

Speaking in Dundee United’s Friday Night At The Club, the former Aberdeen star also revealed some players on the pitch told referee Gavin Duncan ‘Pawlett’s known for that.’

“I know the rule is if you approach the crowd it’s a booking,” Pawlett told DUTV hosts Alistair Heather and Sean Dillon.

“But I think with the Covid situation, where we’ve had no fans, and the emotions I went to the crowd. I did get a little bit pushed into it too.

“The referee came to me and said: ‘That’s the rule now, if it was my choice I wouldn’t book you but it is the rule.’

“It’s fair enough and I tapped him on the back.

“At the tackle I was thinking ‘oh no’. Murray Davidson was in his face and I saw him saying ‘no, no, no’.

“I thought ‘I’ve got away with that one’

“One of the lads said: ‘Pawlett’s known for that.’ What chance have you got?

“Murray Davidson said to the lads ‘I touched him’ after I originally got sent off.

“I did get touched. At the time could I stay on my feet? No I couldn’t.”

Peter Pawlett’s team-mate Calum Butcher set for new Dundee United deal

Meanwhile, Dundee United vice-captain Calum Butcher is said to be in talks with the Tannadice club over an improved two-year deal.

Butcher is already under contract until 2023 after penning a four-year extension in 2019.

However, reports in the Daily Record suggest the popular English midfielder will be offered improved terms to stay at Tannadice.