Peter Pawlett ‘devastated’ by Dundee United’s failure to gain promotion

Peter Pawlett was left “devastated” by Dundee United’s failure to reach the Premiership but is looking for automatic promotion next season.

Following the 1-1 play-off final draw with St Mirren after extra-time in Paisley on Sunday, the 28-year-old was first up for the penalty shoot-out and had his effort saved by Vaclav Hladky.

Pavol Safranko, Osman Sow and Callum Booth also failed from the spot as the Buddies won 2-0 to secure their Premiership status and consign United to a fourth successive Championship season.

Former Aberdeen attacker Pawlett, who joined Robbie Neilson’s side in January from MK Dons, said: “It is awful. It is the lowest point of my career, it is bitterly disappointing.

“Absolutely devastated. Apologies really. We will go again next season and, hopefully, we can get automatic promotion. We are more than confident in each other that we can go and do it next season.

“It is hard to look at the positives just now but everyone will get their rest in the summer, a good pre-season under our belts and, hopefully, we can hit the ground running and, hopefully, it will be our season next season.”

Both sides had fought out a goalless draw at Tannadice in the first leg on Thursday night to leave the tie in the balance.

United struck first through attacker Nicky Clark in the 23rd minute from the spot, before Saints forward Danny Mullen levelled with a well-taken volley three minutes later.

Saints sub Duckens Nazon was given a straight red card by referee John Beaton after 114 minutes for his aerial challenge on Mark Connolly before it went to the drama of the penalty shoot-out.