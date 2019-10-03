Peter Pan and Bon Scott of AC/DC appear on new Kirriemuir souvenir celebrating town

A rock star and a beloved children’s author are among the people and places featured on a tourist souvenir which celebrates Kirriemuir.

The tea towel was designed by Sally Cameron, who runs Gardean Cottages holiday accommodation, and local artist Lindsay Duthie.

Sally said: “I have always looked for tea towels because we have got friends and family who visit from abroad.

“I have never managed to find anything that has a bit of everything of Kirrie on it that’s lightweight.

“We’ve known Lindsay for a long time and I’ve always known her artistic skills are fantastic.

“Working with Lindsay was just a pleasure. I’m delighted to see that people’s response has been so good – her design is excellent.”

The pair worked together for a year to come up with the finished product and all funds raised will go to the Kirriemuir Day Care service, which cared for Sally’s husband’s aunt before she died.

Included in the design is the statue dedicated to AC/DC’s original vocalist Bon Scott, Peter Pan author JM Barrie’s birthplace and the camera obscura, among other landmarks.

Lindsay said: “I was excited to work on this project with Sally.

“I was determined to create a design that could highlight as much of Kirrie’s history and beauty as possible.

“I think the most important thing to both of us was that the design reflected all aspects of Kirrie, which turned out to be quite challenging, since I couldn’t fit a map of the whole town on the towel.

“That is why we came up with the idea to add a border with notable places and people associated with the town, so we could cover everything and make a design that would hopefully appeal to everyone.”

The tea towel is now available from Kirriemuir Day Care as well as Pixie Dust in Kirriemuir and The Blue Shop in Southmuir.