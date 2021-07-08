Peter Odunlade: Police search for teenager missing from Dundee since Tuesday

A search has been launched for missing Dundee teenager Peter Odunlade, with concerns for his welfare growing.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Strathmore Avenue at around 11:35am on Tuesday, July 6.

Peter, from Dundee, has been missing since then and those searching for him are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The teenager, also known as Femi, is described as black, around 5ft 7in, of slim build, with short dark hair. Police said he speaks with a Nigerian accent.

Before going missing he was seen wearing a blue, red and white patterned jacket with light trousers and black trainers. He was also carrying a blue carrier bag.

Constable Rachel McQueen from Police Scotland said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Peter’s welfare and want to ensure he is safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen Peter or knows where he might be can call 101 quoting incident number 1097 of July 6.”