A bereaved brother has told of his anguish in trying to find out how his baby sister died in care nearly 60 years ago.

For the past few years, Peter Kelbie has dedicated his life to trying to get justice and find out what happened to his baby sister Alexina Kelbie.

© Supplied by Pete Copland

Alexina died when she was just two years old while in foster care in Dundee in 1960 from an intracranial