Peter Kay: It’s the end of the road for Car Share

Comedian Peter Kay has devastated fans after announcing he will not be creating a third series of Car Share.

The hugely popular BBC show about two supermarket employees who share their daily drive saw another wave of success with its recent second season.

But hours before the final episode airs on Tuesday, Kay admitted it was to be the end of the road for the sitcom.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: “There’s not going to be a series three.”

As the shocked presenters tried to persuade him otherwise, he continued: “There’s not… there’s not. You’ve got to get out while the going’s good.”

Peter last year won two Bafta TV awards for the show, including best scripted comedy and best male performance in a comedy programme, for his role as assistant manager John Redmond.

Often complimented for its understated wit and poignant moments, Car Share also stars Sian Gibson as promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson.

While the pair’s will-they-won’t-they relationship quickly became a favourite aspect for fans after the show’s launch in 2015, Peter recently said he never intended it to turn into such a “subtle romance”.