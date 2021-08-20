Peter Flounders: Kinross Christian Fellowship pastor dies aged 82

Kinross Pastor Peter Flounders, who provided a welcome to T in the Park festival goers, and was motivated to distribute a Bible to every home in the town, has died aged 82.

During the festival’s run at Balado, Mr Flounders was among local Christians who provided a drop-in at Kinross Church Centre.

He founded the popular Talking Donkey cafe at Kinross Christian Fellowship’s home in Millbridge Hall, ran Friday night youth clubs, and the summer before the pandemic, held an outreach at Kirkgate Park, Kinross.

Foundation

Peter had been pastor at Kinross Christian Fellowship since its inception 21 years ago. The fellowship was set up to help people who were struggling with their lives.

He was the eldest of five siblings and born in Bridgend, south Wales, in 1939.

On leaving school he completed an apprenticeship in electrical engineering.

Peter met his future wife, Sheila, in Maidstone, Kent, and the couple married in 1962.

Liberia

Their daughter, Jacquie, was born in 1963 and their sons, Andrew and Owen, were born in 1965 and 1967 in Liberia where their father worked in open-cast iron ore mining.

It was Peter’s experience in mining that eventually brought the family to Kinross.

However, on the family’s return to the UK from Africa, their first home was in Northumberland where Peter was pastor of Crossroads Church, Ashlington, while working full time in industry.

Retiral

Not long after moving to Kinross, Peter retired from open-cast mining.

Duncan MacLachlan, an elder in the fellowship said: “Kinross Christian Fellowship came into being 21 years ago and it was born out of a compelling need to reach people who were struggling with their lives.

“Peter responded to God’s calling and became pastor of the fellowship.”

In May this year, Peter and the fellowship began the huge task of providing a Bible to every home in Kinross.

The books were placed in purpose-made bags and posted to residents. The work was funded by the fellowship and the Bibles went out in three batches to 1900 homes.

A celebration of Peter’s life will take place at Kinross Christian Fellowship on Saturday, August 21 at 6.30pm. You can watch on Zoom by following this link. The passcode is 123456.