Peter decides not to report Dundee bike thief to police after teen culprit comes clean

When Peter Chalmers spotted a young boy stealing a bicycle from his back garden, he decided to take the law into his own hands in the best possible way.

The 31-year-old caught the teenager fleeing his address on Balunie Crescent in Douglas last week and posted CCTV images of the culprit on social media.

A number of social media users had privately identified the person involved and provided his address.

Peter was contemplating paying a visit to the boy’s house when the 16-year-old turned up at the door with the stolen bike.

Following a chat with the boy, Peter decided he wanted to turn the negative experience into a positive for the youngster’s future.

He said: “The bike was situated in my garden before it was stolen shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

“The young lad admitted he had spotted the bike three weeks previously before deciding to take it.

“After speaking to him I realised he was worried about getting into trouble.

“In the past I’ve made some decisions myself which aren’t great and I thought about how they’d impacted on me.”

Peter said he explained the impact a criminal record could have on the boy’s long-term future.

Rather than getting the police involved, the youngster will be doing some hard labour in the hope of changing his future.

Peter said: “The young lad is going to cut my grass.

“I explained once he cut my grass I would recommend him to others and he could start to receive a payment for jobs.

“I’ve offered to supply him with the relevant equipment and would even drive him to jobs if it was required.

“I’d rather see him without a conviction – it’s not needed in this case.

“There is no value on the push bike for me personally.

“It cost me nothing but it’s the principle behind someone taking something that isn’t theirs.”

Peter admitted the approach to tackling the incident was “unique”.

He added: “In my opinion there are no bad people.

“People make bad choices and I didn’t believe this lad was a bad guy.

“I know this is maybe a unique way of tackling this type of thing but I hope it helps him and may inspire others to think differently.”