Peter Capaldi hands over treasured Doctor Who script for CHAS auction

Retired timelord Peter Capaldi is selling off one of his most treasured Doctor Who scripts to raise cash for a Kinross children’s charity.

The Thick Of It star has donated the exclusive signed-and-personalised screenplay to CHAS – Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – for a fundraising auction.

Embellished with hand-written messages, the shooting script marks the Glaswegian actor’s last ever appearance as the Twelfth Doctor and is expected to generate huge interest from fans.

It’s not the first time Capaldi has supported CHAS, which operates Rachel House in Kinross-shire. He attended the charity’s Capital Sci Fi Con event in Edinburgh in 2019, where he chatted with children and families, and even treated guests to impromptu acoustic version of David Bowie’s Starman.

Capaldi said he was delighted to hand over his script for The Doctor Falls, written by showrunner Steven Moffat.

“Reading the full script gives an insight into Steven’s beautiful work and this truly is an amazing collector’s item for Doctor Who fans,” he said.

“This was my last episode ever, so I hope it helps raise lots of vital funds for CHAS, an incredible charity that helps so many vulnerable children and their families across Scotland.”

Successful Sci-Fi fundraiser enters sixth year

The script will be sold off at CHAS’s first ever virtual Capital Sci-Fi Con event on March 13. The annual fundraiser, organised by founder and volunteer Keith Armour, is in its sixth year.

Since 2016, the event has made around £312,000.

Fiona Leslie, senior community fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We are indebted to Keith Armour and his team for their determination in ensuring this year’s event could still go ahead virtually after it became clear a physical event wasn’t going to be possible because of the pandemic.

“With Keith’s vision and support from stars like Peter we hope sci-fi fans from across the world will join in the fun online to raise funds to help children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.”

Keith said preparations were going well for this year’s show.

“One of the benefits of running it virtually is that we will hopefully reach a wider audience and new fans all over the world,” he said.

“I would like to thank all our volunteers also all our supporters as, without them, we simply wouldn’t be able to raise as much money as we do.”

Last year’s convention raised more than £60,000 with the star-studded line-up including patron and Star Wars legend Angus MacInnes, Harry Potter’s David Bradley and Game of Thrones star Ian Beattie, amongst others.

Organisers are getting ready to reveal this year’s line-up. Tickets can be bought at the CHAS website.