A pair of singing parakeets feature as the Scottish SPCA’s pets of the week.

Axl and Slash, possibly a named after the famous Guns ‘N’ Roses stars, are on the look for a new home together.

The stunning pair have beautiful colours and lovely voices and will quite happily sing away together.

The birds arrived as the charity’s Peterden rehoming centre as a bonded pair and would like to stay together for the rest of their lives.

Both birds will require a large cage that gives them enough room to fly around and exercise or they can be rehomed into a heated aviary. Axl and Slash will also require plenty of environmental enrichment within their cage as well as a varied diet.

If you can give them the home they deserve then please contact our centre by Dundee on 03000 999 999.