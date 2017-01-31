Pet of the week: mother and son look for new home together

A feline mother and son feature as the Scottish SPCA’s Pet of the Week.

The cats came into the charity’s care through no fault of their own.

Ariel, a loveable older lady, arrived with her son Sebastian and they are looking for a new home together.

Ariel is very affectionate and enjoys curling up on your lap and getting lots of head scratches, however she is carrying a little excess weight and will require a light diet as well as being encouraged to play and exercise.

Sebastian isn’t as confident as his mum and will take some patience to come round to her new owner as he can be a little shy at first.

If you can offer this lovely pair a new forever home please call our centre at Peterden, by Dundee on 03000 999 999.