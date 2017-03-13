Pet of the week: Bella the cat

An animal charity is looking to rehome a loveable cat after its owner was unable to take care of her.

Bella the cat is described as a “nice girl” who is used to living with another cat.

The feline was very nervous upon arriving at the SSPCA’s rehoming centre at Peterden by Dundee, however she swiftly settled down and is ready to a new loving home.

Bella has previously lived in a home with outdoor access although animal charity workers believe she prefers to remain indoors.

If you can offer Bella her new forever home please contact our centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.