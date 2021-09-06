Pet warning after seabird taken from water by two dogs in St Andrews

Dog walkers in Fife are being warned to ensure they have control of their pets after a seabird was taken from the water by two dogs at a St Andrews beach.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust is urging people to report aggressive or out-of-control dogs after the incident on Sunday at West Sands Beach.

In a statement the organisation said: “Please be aware that there was an incident at West Sands Beach yesterday when a guillemot was taken from the water by two dogs.

Failure to control dog can lead to criminal conviction

“We are currently seeing a number of seals and weak birds along the shoreline, please keep dogs under close control when walking on beaches.”

Fife Council has urged anyone who saw a dog acting aggressively to report the case to the dog warden.

Kirstie Freeman, the local authority’s safer communities manager, said: “All dog owners have a responsibility under the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010 to make sure their dogs are kept under proper control in any space.

“Failure to do so can lead to formal action being taken and, in some circumstances can result in criminal convictions or the destruction of the dog.

People don’t realise the knock-on effects of poor dog training

“If anyone has any further information in relation to this incident or would like to report another instance of a dog being out of control, contact safercommunities.team@fife.gov.uk, or call 03451 550022.”

Responding to the incident on social media, locals agreed that owners should ensure their pets are kept on the leash if they have poor recall skills.

Liz Roberts wrote: “Dogs with poor recall or who chase wildlife should be on a leash.

“My dog is on a leash for both reasons. He’s 18 months old and has been bitten several times by off-leash dogs with poor recall.

“He is now, unsurprisingly, very dog-reactive. People don’t realise the knock-on effects of poor dog training.”