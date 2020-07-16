Pet owner left horrified after dog mauls beloved cat to death in Dundee

A local man has been left devastated after his beloved pet cat was ‘mauled to bits’ by a dog.

Craig Taylor, who lives in the Lilybank area of Dundee, was forced to say goodbye to his beloved cat, Zorro, after the feline was pounced upon by a lurcher dog early on Friday morning while Craig slept.

The startled owner was awoken by two neighbours who witnessed the incident and scared off the dog.

Craig’s mother, Angela Hunter, claims her son was horrified at the injuries sustained by his cat.

“It was his only company at his flat,” she said. “It’s totally devastated him.

“He told me that two of his neighbours woke him up because a dog had mauled his cat.

“When he got outside the cat was in bits, but it was still alive.

“The neighbours beat the dog with the broom and it ran off.

“They claim that the dog was some kind of lurcher, like a greyhound or a whippet.”

He quickly rushed his beloved pet to a 24-hour vet, however, the cat’s injuries were too severe, and it quickly died.

Angela added: “He took the cat to the vet at 4am, but they just said that it was too late and there was nothing that they could do.

“The neighbour who watched what happened was in tears.

“Zorro was such a nice cat, so friendly to everyone. He was a rescue from Cat’s Protection, and Craig only had him for about a year and a half.

“He took the day off on Friday and came up to mine, the whole thing has been very upsetting.”

Craig, 36, who lives alone, said not enough time had elapsed to be able to process what had happened.

He said: “It was worse for my neighbour, it was pretty shocking because she was good friends with Zorro and she saw it all happen.

“I’d advise other people to bring their cats in before they go to sleep at night.”

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn was sorry to hear the cat had suffered a “horrible death”.

He said: “Anyone with an animal that shows aggression towards another animal or person has a responsibility to rectify this problem immediately through training or veterinary advice.

“The Control of Dogs Act 2010 makes it an offence for a dog to be out of control in a public or private place.

“Unfortunately, if there is no information on who the dog belongs to then the local authority may be unable to act in this case.”