Pet crematorium approved for Auchterarder

Plans to convert a joiners’ workshop into a pet crematorium in Auchterarder have been approved.

Funeral director John Smith and Son Ltd, put forward the plans for their crematorium, called ‘Furget Me Not Pet Cremations’, which were given the green light by Perth and Kinross Council.

The facilities at Ruthven Yard will include a pick-up service of deceased pets.

The planning application included the installation of a flue, which will require minimal alteration to the building for the incinerator and will use a LPG gas burner in the existing industrial site.

All animal carcasses will be delivered and stored within the building at all times and the site will not be open to the public.

The carcasses are to be stored within a freezer within the facilities.

The new cremation will operate Monday to Saturday and will include seven incinerations per day, each taking a total of 90 minutes.

Noise ratings and odours are to be monitored within the conditions of the planning permission as to not disturb any neighbouring residential property.

The closest residential property is approximately 26 meters away from the facilities.

The ashes of the departed pet companions will be delivered to families with a cremation certificate in a biodegradable box.