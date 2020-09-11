Cat reunited with owners after being taken from outside Perth house all the way to Glasgow

A beloved pet cat has been reunited with its owners after a stranger picked it up outside its house and drove it to the other side of the country.

Karen and Roddy Clark from Perth had let their cat Tinkerbell out on Friday night, but got concerned when they couldn’t find her on Saturday morning.

The couple spent the whole weekend searching for her in bushes and sheds around their house in Craigie, and gave up hope thinking the 15-year-old cat had died.

But after an appeal was put out on social media, it was discovered Tinkerbell was actually safe and well – 60 miles away in Glasgow.

Roddy said: “She disappeared on Friday evening and we couldn’t find her anywhere.

“We thought she was dead because she is an old cat and it was unusual for her to be away for any length of time, we spent the whole weekend searching the bushes round the house and speaking to the neighbours to look under their sheds.

“But after we put out the Facebook post we were contacted a few days later with someone saying ‘we think we have your cat’.

“Apparently this chap had been visiting a friend in Perth and saw her and in good faith thought she was lost – but she would have been right outside the house because she doesn’t ever go beyond the garden.”

The man then drove Tinkerbell to Glasgow and took her to a vet, before giving the cat to his parents to look after.

But after his parents got in touch, Karen and Roddy went through to rescue Tinkerbell and bring her back home.

Roddy continued: “I was completely surprised she was in Glasgow, never for a second did we think she would be there.

“The couple were very much cat people and had looked after her really well, they obviously had a cat previously.

“We are so pleased to have her back home.”

Karen added: “Everyone is talking about her escapades.

“I can’t believe someone picked her up from outside the house and took her away to Glasgow.

“We didn’t think we would ever see her again so we are just delighted to have her back.”