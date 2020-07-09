Missing moggy siblings reunited with Perth owner after three years on the run

A feline brother and sister have been reunited with their delighted owner after being on the run for three years.

Cats Jasper and Onyx went missing in the Jeanfield Road area of Perth within a few weeks of each other three years ago.

But their owner never gave up hope of finding them and bringing them home once again.

Last week a miracle occurred when the rogue moggies were found together less than a mile from their family home.

Katie McCandless-Thomas, who runs Missing Pets Perth and Kinross, said she had never heard of a brother and sister being reunited on the same day after so many years.

Speaking to the Tele, she said: “Jasper went missing about three years ago and not long after he went, his sister Onyx also went missing.

“There was no sign of them, but the owner kept on searching as much as she could.

“There was nothing she could do.

“But then last week a lady got in touch with me to say she had found a cat in her neighbour’s decking.

“The cat’s distinctive markings all matched up with Jasper so we were confident it was definitely him and we were able to go and get him the next day.

“When we went to rescue Jasper we were told he had a little friendly black cat as a friend, and that’s when we discovered it was his sister Onyx.

“They had stayed together all this time.”

Katie said the two beloved pets were caught pretty easily, and within 12 hours of being reported to Missing Pets they were reunited with their owner.

It is also understood many neighbours in the local area had been feeding the two cats over the past few years.

She continued: “They were happily reunited and that very afternoon they were back together on the family bed.

“We have had a couple of pet reunions after a long time missing, but never a brother and sister who have gone missing together, stayed together and then been reunited together.

“They hadn’t gone any further than a mile or so from their house, but whenever the owner went out to look for them, she kept missing them.

“Even though the pair of them were outside for so long, they were in very, very good condition.”