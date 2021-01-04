Pest control officers were called to Dundee schools 34 times this year for a variety of vermin issues.

The two worst affected schools were Braeview Academy and Craigiebarns Primary School – both of which had five visits each from pest control officers.

By comparison, pest control officers were called to schools in Angus on 90 separate occasions this year.

Braeview Academy reported infestations of ants, birds, mice, gulls and wasps, while Craigiebarns Primary School reported bees and wasps.

The Dundee City Council figures, which were released by Freedom of Information request, cover 11 months of the year from January to November.

The next most visited premises was the North East Campus, which contains Longhaugh Primary School, St Francis Primary School and Quarry View Nursery School.

Officers attended this campus a total of four times for reports of flies and pigeons.

The West End Campus, which houses St Joseph’s Primary School, Victoria Park Primary School and Balgay Hill Nursery School was visited three times for birds, silverfish and wasps.

And St John’s RC High School was also visited three times by pest control for biscuit beetles and wasps.

Officers attended three reports of wasps at St Ninian’s Primary School and a further three reports of ants and wasps at Barnhill Primary School.

Forthill Primary School received two visits from officers after reports of wasps and mice and Craigie High School also had pest control on two occasions for reports of mice.

The following schools had one visit each due to wasps: Claypotts Castle Primary School Tayview Primary School and St Fergus Primary School.

Meanwhile pest control officers were called out to Morgan Academy to deal with a moth infestation.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council monitors its buildings and any infestations that are discovered are dealt with quickly.”

In Angus pest control officers paid five visits to Grange Primary School, in Monifieth, after reports of flying ants, seagulls and wasp bykes.

Officers also attended Monifieth High School on four occasions for issues of seagulls, two wasp bykes and further report of wasps.

And Seaview Primary School, also in Monifieth, had pest control officers visit twice to tend to issues relating to seagulls and pigeons.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We respond promptly to any reported pest control issues within our schools and deal with them accordingly.”