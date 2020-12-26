Pest control called to Ninewells Hospital 104 times in 11 months

More than a third of pest control calls to hospitals and health centres in Tayside were to Ninewells Hospital.

Pest control officers were called out to hospitals and health centres in Tayside 293 times in 11 months this year – and 104 of those occasions were to Ninewells Hospital.

They attended a variety of incidents at the hospital, including repeated reports of pigeon droppings in a mobile theatre, wasps and wasp bykes in wards and various rooms, and silverfish and flies in the labour suite.

The figures, gained by a Freedom of Information request, cover a period of the last year from January to mid-November.

They show a reduction from the same period of last year when pest control officers were called to Tayside’s hospitals and health centres 469 times.

However this year’s figures highlight recurring incidents where the same problem is repeatedly reported in the same location.

Pigeon droppings and dead birds

Complaints of pigeon droppings in a mobile theatre and cardiac cath were reported on 18 separate occasions between January 1 and March 6, and reports of a pigeon’s nest in the waste yard was attended on February 12.

A further five calls were attended reporting dead pigeons found on hospital grounds.

Wasp bykes within the hospital and grounds were reported nine times between May 25 and October 14, all at different locations including the front entrance, a chiller unit on ward 42, playcentre at ward 29 and radiotherapy L3.

And reports of wasps were attended on a further ten occasions, at locations including wards 11, 18 and 33, breast screening and toilets at level 7.

Silverfish in labour suite

Further reports saw pest control officers attend complaints of silverfish on 16 occasions, at locations including wards 6, 18/19, 29 and 31, the labour suite, MTS recovery, an office at the main kitchen and two dining rooms.

Ants were reported and dealt with 13 times, mice five times, rat on four occasions and there were four reports for problems with flies.

Other visits were arranged to deal with earwigs, seagulls, spider mites and woodlice.

© Kim Cessford

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “NHS Tayside has strict procedures in place for dealing with pest control problems and all reports of a potential pest sighting are dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“Whenever a member of staff identifies any type of problem, no matter how small, our pest control contractors are called in straight away.

“All reports are dealt with as a matter of urgency to ensure there is no escalation of any problem and incidents are resolved quickly and effectively. This ensures there is little or no impact on clinical services.”

Not just Ninewells Hospital

Pest control officers attended 189 reports at other hospitals and community health centres across Tayside over the same period of January to mid-November this year.

Those visits included 82 reports of ants – 14 of which were at Strathmartine Hospital – a further 46 reports of wasps and wasp bykes, and 16 reports of silverfish.