Pervert OAP caught with hundreds of sick images of kids and animals has sentence postponed

A pervert pensioner found with hundreds of sick images of child abuse and bestiality has had his sentencing postponed.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how social workers assessed Gregor Tyler, 67, as being too old to perform unpaid work.

Angus Council is also facing a significant delay with community payback orders, meaning those ordered to perform unpaid work might not start their punishment for another two years.

Tyler, who worked as a driver for a care home, pleaded guilty to taking or permitting to be taken, indecent or pseudo photographs of children between June 19 2013 and May 26 2018 at his home address.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images between June 19-October 28 2013.

The pensioner, of Bucklerscroft, Kellas, initially denied all knowledge of a laptop that contained the vile images.

In response to being questioned about whether he was attracted to children, Tyler said: “You’re labelling it different.”

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine revealed police systematically searched Tyler’s home where they found a Samsung mobile phone and an Acer laptop.

The devices were analysed and a number of images along with search terms were discovered.

In total, 372 images of child abuse were recovered which included images of the highest level of depravity.

Hundreds of images were also uncovered of adults engaging in sexual activity with dogs and horses.

The search terms found included phrases such as “incest porn” and “child porn sites”.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC voiced her concerns about the unpaid work delay in Angus and believed Tyler had to be punished for his crimes.

She said: “The issue for the court is that there is now a delay in dealing with unpaid work. I will raise that with the social workers in Angus.

“Supervision is not a punishment for these offences.”

Sentence was deferred on Tyler until May.

