Pervert who travelled to Dundee to meet children spared prison sentence

A creep who was snared by a vigilante group after travelling to Dundee in the hope of meeting children has dodged a jail term.

Matthew Sayers had sent an explicit picture of himself to 12-year old “Rachel Cavendish” and 13-year-old “Lucie Riley” before planning to visit them in Dundee.

But the 32-year-old was instead met by a vigilante at Seagate bus station who had posed as one of the young girls.

A sheriff this week spared Sayers prison and instead placed him on a community-based order.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously that Sayers, who has mental health issues, had contacted the fake profiles in early January, which had been set up by the group Child Protectors Scotland.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused made an agreement to travel to meet ‘Lucie’ and ‘Rachel’ in January 2020.

“On Kik (a digital messaging app) he messaged to say: ‘I’m in bed wishing you were here’.”

The court then heard that he sent an indecent image of himself to both ‘Rachel’ and ‘Lucie’.”

Sayers arrived at the bus station at around 2.30pm on January 11 where he was met by the vigilante.

He previously pleaded guilty to attempting to send sexual written communications to two people – pretending to be “Rachel” and “Lucie” respectively – for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or causing humiliation, distress or alarm.

Sayers, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Perth, also admitted meeting or communicating with individuals not believed to have attained the age of 16 and attempting to meet with them with the intent of engaging in unlawful sexual activity.

Defence solicitor Simon Collins said it was Sayers’ position that he had no recollection of even travelling to Dundee and had been struggling with his mental health.

He urged Sheriff Lorna Drummond to impose an alternative to custody on Sayers.

Mr Collins said: “He is unable to explain his conduct in a way that makes sense.

“His particular assessment is immaturity but there’s a very strong sexual element to the image that was sent.

“He does not have a recollection of travelling to Dundee at all. A community payback order would enable an investigation to be carried out to hopefully assist in the root cause of his offending.”

Prior to passing sentence, Sheriff Drummond said: “It does seem to me these are serious offences that would justify custody in your case but having regard to the report, I am satisfied there’s an alternative to custody and that’s what I’m going to impose today.”

Sayers was placed on a community payback order consisting of three years of supervision, a number of conduct requirements and 170 hours of unpaid work for the same period.

He was also placed on the sex offender’s register for three years.