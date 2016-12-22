A man who admitted having indecent images of children has avoided jail at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Douglas Adam, 62, of North Bank Street, Monifieth, admitted that on April 4 2015, at his home address or elsewhere, he took or permitted to be taken, or made indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond placed Adam under supervision for two years, and on a restriction of liberty order for nine weeks.

Adam was also told he must take part in a programme run by the Tay Project.

He was further made the subject of residency and conduct requirements, regarding where he can live and his internet use.

Sheriff Drummond also placed Adam on the sex offenders’ register for two years.