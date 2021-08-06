Pervert blamed loose fitting trousers for public sex act near Fife Amazon depot

A man caught on camera carrying out a solo sex act in a Fife street explained to police that his trousers were loose and had fallen down.

Neil Cowan was spotted indulging himself near Dunfermline’s Amazon warehouse building on two separate occasions.

One witness managed to get video footage of Cowan in action and passed it on to police.

But when questioned by officers, the 33-year-old told them he had problems with his trousers falling down.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday Cowan was placed on the sex offenders register after admitting carrying out the sex acts where others could see.

Delivery driver ‘did not make eye contact’

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said the first incident was reported by a delivery driver, working for a dairy firm.

She said: “At 2.20am, he drove along Sandpiper Drive to take milk to a nearby Starbucks.

“He saw the accused on the pavement. He was naked from the waist down but did not appear to be intoxicated.”

Ms Yousaf said: “As (the driver) drove past, it became clear to him that the accused was masturbating.

“He did not make eye contact with the accused, but the accused was aware of the lorry and continued.

“The complainer was shocked and disgusted. Once he reached the retail park he called police.”

Mobile phone footage

Just days later, an Amazon worker was leaving the warehouse at 3.30am following a nightshift when he saw Cowan on a verge nearby.

Ms Yousaf continued: “He was driving near the locus when he saw a black-coloured car parked at side of the road.

“Next to it was the accused who had his trousers partly down, exposing his buttocks and masturbating.

“He drove past and went round a roundabout and returned and saw the accused was still doing the act. He was able to take mobile phone footage of the incident.”

The court heard the accused was traced by police on June 21. “When charged he replied: ‘My trousers are loose fitting and they may have fallen down. I’m sorry’.”

However Ms Yousaf said Cowan had later said to officers: “I don’t know where to start. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Cowan, of Cocklaw Street, Kelty, admitted engaging in sexual activity on Sandpiper Drive, Dunfermline, on June 16 in the presence of the first man.

He further admitted an identical offence, which took place in the presence of a second man on June 20.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports.