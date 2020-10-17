Perv taken to Ninewells with ‘heart palpitations’ after he was snared by vigilante group who tricked him into thinking he was meeting teen girl

A Polepark man travelled to Seagate bus station in the hope of having sex with a child only to be stung by vigilantes.

William Meek thought he had been exchanging social media messages with a girl called “Paige” in July 2019.

The 47-year-old had sent numerous messages to the 13-year-old “child” over Tagged and WhatsApp, including asking if she wanted to “make love”.

However, Meek was unaware that he was actually speaking to a man from Groom Resisters Scotland, a group which aims to weed out adults trying to meet children for sexual activity.

A sweat-soaked Meek had to be rushed to Ninewells Hospital after he claimed to be having heart palpitations while confronted by the group.

The incident was live streamed and chat logs were handed over to the police.

Meek, currently on remand at HMP Perth, is now facing a jail term after he pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to trying to meet a child for sexual activity and communicating indecently.

Meek, who has learning difficulties, also admitted breaching his bail conditions by having multiple electronic devices capable of accessing the internet.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said that Meek initially sent a message to the child’s fake profile on Tagged asking if she would like to meet.

He later encouraged the girl to lie to her mother about staying with a friend so that they could have a “kiss and cuddle.”

Mr Burton told the court: “The accused said that he wanted a full-on relationship.

“The accused said that a full-on relationship is when you have sex and make a baby together.

“The accused sent a series of messages saying that she would not get in trouble and would be safe with him. He said that her mother would not know.”

Members of Groom Resisters Scotland caught up with Meek at around 8pm on July 14 where he initially denied arranging to meet a child but later admitted that he was, adding that it was “wrong.”

Meek was later taken to hospital following his heart complaints and was arrested after being discharged at 11.35pm.

After initially being released on bail, two separate police visits found that Meek was in possession of devices when he was not supposed to. Meek tried to hide a phone in an armchair after one visit, which was quickly rumbled by officers.

Meek, who normally resides on Polepark Road, pleaded guilty on indictment to attempting to communicate indecently with a child he believed was called “Paige” through social media messaging between July 7-14 2019.

On July 14 2019, Meek travelled to Seagate Bus Station with the intention of meeting a child and engaging in unlawful sexual activity.

He also admitted possessing the devices at addresses at his home and at an address on Orchardgate, Cupar, in November last year and July this year respectively.

Defence solicitor Ian Myles asked Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to release Meek on bail ahead of reports being prepared.

He added that Meek was using the devices to play games and was socially isolated from society.

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence until next month and continued to remand him in custody.

Meek was also placed on the sex offender’s register.