Dundee perv sent indecent pics to undercover police officer posing as 13-year-old girl

A sex offender was snared by police after sending sickening images to an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.
Benn Cusick used messaging platform Kik to send a series of explicit images to “Maisie Nixon” – a decoy profile used by a police officer – from his Dundee home in March 2019.
The 20-year-old was snared as part of a major operation set up to tackle online child exploitation.
Cusick used the name “Christopher Wayne” to communicate with the account, disguised as a 13-year-old girl living in England.
Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Cusick initially engaged in general conversation before asking if she wanted to see a “**** pic”.
Cusick then sent indecent images from his bedroom and in his garden.
Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “Some of the images show a black and white wallpaper in the background.
“One photo was taken outside and the male appears to be sitting down out on a brown, wooden bench.
“All the conversations and photos are exchanged over one day.”
Investigations were carried out and were able to trace the account back to Cusick.
A police raid found that Cusick’s bedroom had identical wallpaper to what was seen in some of the images. The same was found of the garden bench.
He gave a “no comment” interview after being arrested.
Cusick, of Emmock Woods Crescent, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause a person, believed to be a child aged 13, to look at a sexual image in that he sent a quantity of indecent digital images to an undercover police officer in the belief that they were a 13-year-old child.
Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Cusick until March.
He was placed on the sex offender’s register meantime.