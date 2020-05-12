Perthshire youngster doing a back garden campathon to raise cash for the NHS

An intrepid youngster has challenged himself to sleep in his back garden for 33 nights to raise money for the NHS.

Eight-year-old Benjamin Jones has already managed to raise more than £1,300 by sleeping in his tent every night during lockdown.

Dad Stephen said Benjamin’s initial goal was to pass his grandad’s record for sleeping outdoors.

He said: “Early on in the lockdown we got the tent out for a bit of a laugh and slept in it overnight – and then the next night, and the next night after that.

“After a few nights out in the garden, he was talking to his grandad who said his record for sleeping outside is 32 days – so immediately Benjamin wanted to beat his grandad’s record.

“I think he is planning to live out there, he likes not having to share his room with his sister.

“We are getting him to move the tent around the garden so the tent doesn’t kill off the grass, and getting him to air out his sleeping bag every day.

“We are really proud to see him taking ownership of it all.”

Benjamin, who attends Milnathort Primary School, was then inspired by the heroic efforts of Captain Tom Moore, and wanted to use his ‘campathon’ to raise money for NHS Charities Together as well.

Dad Stephen continued: “He saw all the things about Captain Tom and was inspired to do his own fundraising.

“He asked for his fundraising target to be £1,000 and I said no, just to manage his expectations.

“I thought about setting it at £100, but Benjamin wanted the target to be higher, so we settled on £500.

“But within one day he had raised £560 and only three days later it was at £1,300.

“He is over the moon and my wife and I are eating humble pie.”

Stephen added: “People we hardly know are giving him lots of money – as a family we have been blown away by the generosity of other people.

“We as a family have done stuff for charity before, but he has really taken control of this.

“My wife is a dentist, so we are all very passionate about the health service, and I am really proud to see that coming out in Benjamin.”

Benjamin is now looking forward to camping out with his grandad once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

Donations are being given to his crowdfunder page at justgiving.com/fundraising/benjonescampathon