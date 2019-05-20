Perthshire woman Sonam wins a podium place at Mrs India UK

A Scone woman has earned a podium finish at the annual Mrs India UK competition.

Sonam Srivastav claimed second place in the 21-35 age group at the annual competition.

Finance manager Sonam, who has stayed in the Perthshire village for the past six years, became the first Scot to earn a place on the podium at the prestigious contest.

She said: “I was the only winner in my category from Scotland among the total of 30 contestants from all over the UK, and the first Indian woman to have won in Scotland in my age category in a world-known beauty pageant.

“I also won Mrs Talented and Mrs Rising Star gold and silver sub-titles for the various rounds during the journey of three months which was quite intense.

“There were grooming sessions and competitions with rounds for fitness, talent, a photo shoot, catwalk, health and nutrition, hair and make up, stage presence, voice modulation, leadership skills and much more.”

Part of Sonam’s journey to the finals involved working to tackle important issues in everyday life, a challenge she grabbed with both hands.

She added: “I actively support various social causes – including domestic violence and child education – by fundraising for the Child Help Foundation, supporting under-privileged children in India.”