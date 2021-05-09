A woman who was pulled over after police saw her driving erratically in her Range Rover Evoque was found to be almost five times over the drink drive limit.

Marion McDiarmid smelled strongly of alcohol and immediately confessed to police that she had downed a bottle of wine before getting behind the wheel.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall told Perth Sheriff Court: “Police saw the accused driving Range Rover Evoque.

“She was stopped due to the manner of her driving.

“She was drifting across the road.

“When police spoke to her they could smell alcohol. She told police she had consumed a bottle of wine.

“She was arrested and taken into police custody.”

Given up driving

McDiarmid, 46, Kintillo Place, Bridge of Earn, admitted driving under the influence in the Range Rover on the A912 in Bridge of Earn on 19 March this year.

Her reading was 108/22 mics.

She told the court: “I’ve already given my car away. I won’t be driving.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentence for reports and imposed an interim disqualification on the mother-of-two.