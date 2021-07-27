Perthshire teen vandal target kids’ gazebo display in Bridge of Earn

A teenage vandal who damaged a display for children in Bridge of Earn is being hunted by police.

Police Scotland says the incident took place at around 12.45am on Saturday July 24 at Balmanno Park, Bridge of Earn.

A children’s gazebo situated in a garden was deliberately damaged after being cut with a sharp implement.

Teenager seen on CCTV at time of incident

There were sweets and cuddly toys inside the gazebo – with one of the toys also being vandalised.

Officers have not revealed any more information about the display, other than to say it was in a private garden.

A male, aged between 15-18 years old, is being sought in connection with the offence.

He is described as being of slim build and wearing all dark clothing. He was seen near the gazebo on CCTV at the time of the incident.

Public appeal for information

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1676 of July 24.”