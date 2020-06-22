Perthshire siblings crowdfunding to help open UK’s first drive-in variety show

Three sisters from Perthshire are crowdfunding to help open the UK’s first drive-in variety show.

Victoria, Rohanne and Harriet Compson-Bradford, who run Rosie Glow Productions, are trying to raise £10,000 to stage a three-night showing of Revival at a venue to be confirmed.

The show will feature performances from comedians, vocalists, magicians and dancers, while the audience watches from the comfort of their cars.

Since lockdown the sisters’ careers have come to a halt.

Rohanne studied dance and performed on cruise ships across the world, while Victoria is an actor in the UK. Meanwhile, Harriet is a biomedical scientist turned entrepreneur.

Victoria said: “Our world has been turned upside down during the lockdown. All of our shows have been postponed and it feels like our careers are on pause.

“But there are other ways to enjoy live entertainment and the UK is way behind.

“Drive-in theatres are thriving in the Scandinavian countries, so why can’t it be done here? We hope Revival will show theatre is not dying – we just have to find new ways to access it.”

Visit crowdfunder.co.uk/revival for more information.