Perthshire schoolgirl Sam ropes in top climbing award

There are times when youngsters drive their parents up the wall with their antics.

However, in the case of the Berwick family, from Perth, it is daughter Sam who is going up the wall – and with great success.

The 15-year-old Perth High School pupil has just retained her Girls Top Rope title at Transition Experience in Aberdeen.

She beat off 17 others to once again prove she is the best in the country in her age group when it comes to indoor climbing.

Sam only took up climbing two and a half years ago and scaled the 15-metre wall to achieve her latest national success, the first one also coming in Aberdeen.

The youngster trains twice a week at the climbing wall inside Perth College.

At 10 metres it is a fair bit shorter than the Aberdeen wall, but it proved ideal preparation for Sam in her quest to retain her title.

She said: “The event came under the banner of Scottish Fun Climbing and I faced a lot of tough competition.

“Despite winning the title last year I had to qualify for the final in Aberdeen this year and managed to do that at the Perth College wall.

© DC Thomson

“The competition in the qualifying and the final was really quite fierce.

“Finalists came from all over Scotland and I was delighted to once more taste success. I had family there to cheer me on.”

Sam received a good reception from other Perth club members when she turned up for training earlier this week.

Rather than take it easy after her latest national win, she took to the wall immediately, wasting no time in showing off the skills that won her the coveted national title once more.

Her athleticism does not extend to other sports, however, as Sam’s interest is purely fixed on climbing.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The Perth College Climbing Centre is suitable for new and experienced climbers, as well as performance athletes, ensuring a sustainable progression route for all abilities.

Climbers are faced with a feast of unusual and striking features inspired by iconic Scottish rock climbing venues such as Carn Dearg, Mangersta, Strone Ulladale and Etive Slabs.

A visual explosion of vertical walls, slabs, overhangs, soaring curved and stepped aretes, a flared chimney, bomb bay corners and flying grooves await.