Perthshire schoolgirl, 10, raises £1,500 after spending night in homemade igloo

An east Perthshire schoolgirl has raised £1,500 for a local charity by enduring a night in sub-zero temperatures, huddled up inside an igloo she built.

Delilah Frampton was given a snow day off school on Wednesday, on the grounds that she would use her time to build something with the snow.

The 10-year-old adventurer teamed up with her dad to build an igloo at her family’s farm between Alyth and Blairgowrie.

Using the ample snowfall to build around an old wendy house, Kilgraston pupil Delilah quickly decided that she wanted to spend the night in her snowy structure.

The keen camper also wanted to raise cash for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), who had recently helped a family friend.

Wrapped up in sheepskins, Delilah says she had “the best night’s sleep” and had to be woken up two hours later than she usually rises.

Mum Rosie said: “We were give a snow day from school for Delilah to build something with the snow. There’s been snow on the ground here for more than five weeks so Delilah had plenty to work with.

“Her and her dad built an igloo. Part of the structure was an old broken wendy house.

“Right away, Delilah wanted to sleep in it.

“Delilah has camped a lot, and she’s always doing crazy things. She’s quite an adventurer and is not at all phased by the snow and loves skiing.”

Keen to help SCAA, Delilah set a target of £50 – a target she’s already hit 30 times over.

“She wanted to raise a bit of money for SCAA too. One of her friends recently lost their father and SCAA’s overland team had been there to help. Anyone could have to rely on them.

“It’s been extraordinary.

“She said it was the best night’s sleep she has ever had. I had to wake her up at 8.45am, two hours later than usual.

“I think there was a wind chill of -15 degrees C, but she says she was really cosy.

“We checked on her during the night. Staying on a farm, she’s camped out lots before.”

Delilah has raised £1,500 so far and you can donate via her JustGiving page.v