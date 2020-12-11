Perthshire pupils host Christmas jumper fundraiser in memory of former pupil

Kind-hearted pupils at a Perthshire school have raised more than £1500 during this year’s Christmas jumper day in memory of friend and former pupil, AJ.

The pupils at Strathallan School, near Forgandenny, got festive by donning their best woolly jumpers to sell candy canes and hot chocolates at their Winter Wonderland event.

The aim was to raise funds for the AJ Bursary which has been set up in memory of former pupil Alistair Jeynes-Ellis – known as AJ – who sadly passed away last year.

Although AJ was taken away too soon his passion for ski racing and his values of care, generosity and curiosity will live on through this bursary.”

The 16-year-old pupil was a talented skier with a passion for racing and it is hoped the money will be used to make the sport more accessible and affordable for other likeminded youngsters.

The six-week bursary, managed by Alpine Training Centre, will support 14 and 15-year-olds who have a demonstrated passion and skill for ski racing.

The candidates will be provided with race training and coaching through the winter months by the centre’s new charity.

Rev Jonny Wylie, who leads the charity committee at Strathallan, said: “It is lovely that only a year on from AJ’s tragic death so many of his friends have wanted to help fundraise for such a good cause and celebrate his passion.

“This is just the beginning of the bursary through which we hope to encourage others to donate.

“Although AJ was taken away too soon his passion for ski racing and his values of care, generosity and curiosity will live on through this bursary.”

The fundraiser, which was launched by AJ’s parents less than a month ago, has already received more than £31,000 in donations to help and coming skiers.

Sean Langmuir, director at ATC, thanked the school pupils for their fundraising efforts in memory of AJ.

He said: “Like AJ himself, this bursary will aim to promote values such as curiosity, generosity and caring for your fellow teammates.

“The bursary will be managed and run as part of the Alpine Training Centre’s new charity which shares these same values.”