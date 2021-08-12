Perthshire pupils celebrate 97% GCSE pass rate at Strathallan School

Perthshire pupils were delighted to receive their GCSE results at Strathallan School on Thursday.

Across the board, the fee-paying school secured a pass rate of 97% in the exams, which are typically sat by pupils in ‘fourth’ and ‘fifth form’ – the equivalent of S4 and S5.

Several students, including, Rosalind Queen, achieved the highest results of nine straight grade nine results.

Top grades

Rosalind, from Dunning, studied towards the nine GCSEs over two years in subjects including English literature, French and physics.

She will now progress onto sixth form where she’ll study A levels in the hope of pursing a career in engineering.

She said: “These results are everything I could have wished for. I’m so pleased to see all my hard work pay off and I’m really proud of my French result.

“I want to go into engineering so it’s comforting to know that I’ll be able to move forward with all the doors open because of these results.”

The results were published by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulations (Ofqual) and show 95% of pupils achieved at least one top grade.

Pupils at the independent school also celebrated outstanding Higher results on Tuesday.

Madeleine Salins, from Perth, also received nine GCSEs, six of which were grade nine.

‘It makes it all worth it’

She said: “My results validated everything I’ve done up to this point. It makes it all worth it.

“I want to go on to study business orientated subjects, so just knowing I’ve achieved these results mean I know I can push myself to achieve what I want.”

Forgandenny pupil Sophie Wallwork was awarded eight grade nines and one grade seven.

She is delighted with her results which show how hard she has worked in a difficult school year.

“I’m really pleased with my results because of how hard the year has been,” she said. “It has been difficult to keep focused by now we can start to plan ahead.”

Headmaster Mark Lauder said the “excellent” results show the determination of the fifth form pupils and their teachers who marked their assessments.