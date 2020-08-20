Perthshire pupil impresses London university examiners with pitch perfect performance

A Perthshire schoolgirl has made school history after performing a university level classical musical exam for a prestigious London college.

Iona Fleming impressed her teachers at Strathallan School after performing a seven song medley for the London College of Music in March.

The 16-year-old was awarded the associate diploma (ALCM), the equivalent to a second year undergraduate degree recital, after performing songs from the show Fame and a libretto which challenged her acting and vocal skills.

The assessment required Iona to showcase her passion for musical theatre through an imaginative and convincing performance as well as having to demonstrate her extensive knowledge of the subject.

Iona is already a star performer at the Perthshire school, having performed in a number of school shows including We Will Rock You.

The pitch perfect student said: “I am thrilled to say I have sung at such a high level.

“It took a lot of hard work but in doing so I have been able to build up my vocal stamina and gain valuable UCAS points.

“I was to say a massive thank you to my singing teacher Ms Anderson, she has supported me since I came to Strathallan and continues to help push me vocally, so far with very good results.”

It is not the first time Iona has impressed with her vocal ability, as she achieved a DipLCM from the London university in 2019, the musical equivalent to a first year undergraduate module.

Pupils at Strathallan are able to study music and performing arts as part of the school curriculum and the subject forms a central focus of extra-curricular activities, with more than 25 music groups of varying styles.

Lynn Anderson, Strathallan vocal coach, said: “Iona received a DipLCM in 2019, the musical equivalent to a first-year undergraduate module.

“Given that Iona is only 16-years-old, this is an outstanding achievement and her hard work and dedication should, I feel, be recognised.”

Students with a keen interest in musical theatre are also able to work towards the world-renowned London Academy of Music and Drama Awards (LAMDA), a first step on the road to a career in the performing arts.