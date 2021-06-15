Perthshire private school teacher struck off for letting pupil stay at his home

A former teacher at a private school in Perthshire has been struck off after letting a pupil stay at his home and calling another “dumb.”

Bing Wang, a former art teacher at £12,000-per-year Glenalmond College boarding school, has been found guilty of the incidents which took place in 2017 and 2018.

‘Stupid and an idiot’

As well as calling one pupil “dumb” the 44-year-old called the same pupil “stupid” and an “idiot” in front of a class full of fellow students.

He also told the same pupil that she would “never make as much money as me.”

Wang has now been removed from the teaching register, following a hearing by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

The GTCS panel said evidence heard during last month’s hearing proved Wang let a pupil stay with him while he worked at Glenalmond College during the half-term holiday in or around April 2017.

This happened without the teacher making other members of staff aware.

The panel was also given evidence he called a second pupil “dumb”, less than a year after letting the first stay at his house and in also told her “you will never make as much money as me” or words to that effect.

The panel was further told Wang sometimes painted over his students’ work, let them take more time to complete tests than was allowed and even let them keep their mobile phones during examinations.

‘Wangify’

One witness told the panel that pupils began using the phrase “Wangify” to describe him completing their assignments for them.

Two teachers who served as witnesses said Wang had painted on exam pieces created by children.

One of the witnesses said a pupil was left “inconsolable” after Wang painted on her work during an exam.

The hearing heard the pupil was left so upset she did not want to look at her work again.

Struck off

The GTCS has now decided to remove Wang from the register for his behaviour.

In a written ruling, which referred to the pupils only as Pupil A and Pupil B, the GTCS said Wang’s behaviour breached a number of sections of the Code of Professionalism and Conduct (COPAC).

“The panel determined that the allegations found proved were sufficiently serious to amount to misconduct,” the ruling added.

“The teacher’s behaviour was not what was expected of a registered teacher.

“A number of parts of COPAC had been breached by the teacher, that he had made inappropriate comments to a pupil, painted on the exams of pupils and not helped them to realise their full potential.”

No remorse

It continued: “There was no evidence of remorse, insight or remediation, that instead there was evidence of denial and that therefore the risk of reoccurrence was significant.

“In terms of the seriousness of the allegations of breaches of COPAC and the behaviour found proved that the teacher’s actions fell significantly short of what was expected and that he had acted in a way incompatible with being a registered teacher.”

Wang, who chose not to give evidence at the hearing or be represented, denied several of the allegations against him.

A spokeswoman for Glenalmond College confirmed Wang left the employment of the school almost three years ago, in August 2018.