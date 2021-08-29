Perthshire Pride is back: Two-day celebration following last year’s Covid cancellation

Perthshire Pride is back, and organisers could not be more thrilled.

The two-day event kicked off in the Fair City on Saturday, with people of all ages welcomed by organisers.

Workshops, stalls from LGBTQ+ groups, a pub quiz and pride-themed cocktails brought the Perthshire LGBTQ+ community together for celebrations at The Yard.

It came after last year’s event was cancelled “with a heavy heart” in line with Covid restrictions.

But this year, organisers and those attending “couldn’t be more excited” to finally be able to meet in person again.

‘Waiting in anticipation’

Perthshire Pride c o-chair Claire Mackenzie said: “It is so exciting and we have been waiting in anticipation for this.

“We were worried that restrictions were going to change.”

She added: “Pride events are a good place to come and for everyone there’s always someone like-minded.

“To have it in person is priceless to be honest.

“There is definitely something for everyone, and it is a family event.

“It’s a good atmosphere.”

Scarlet Skylar Rae

Among the events was a Drag Queen story time with Perth queen Scarlet Skylar Rae.

Scarlet said it is “amazing” that Pride events are now back in Perth.

“It’s also amazing for the LBGTQ+ community in Perth,” she added.

“It’s a smaller scale this year but it was great to celebrate Pride and celebrate safely.

“Thanks to The Yard and Ice Factory for letting us use the venue.

“It’s the highlight of the year.”

First Pride event

The first ever Pride Parade in Perth was held in 2019, where crowds of around 1000 people were joined by Sir Ian McKellen.

The colourful crowds marched along Tay Street to Horsecross Plaza where Sir Ian gave his speech and praised the “beautiful” Fair City route.

He said: “I’ve been to parades all over the world but I’ve never seen a more scenic route than the one along the River Tay.

“It’s beautiful.”