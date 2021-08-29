Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Perthshire Pride is back: Two-day celebration following last year’s Covid cancellation

By Anita Diouri
August 29, 2021, 1:19 pm
Scarlet Skylar Rae opens the event.
Perthshire Pride is back, and organisers could not be more thrilled.

The two-day event kicked off in the Fair City on Saturday, with people of all ages welcomed by organisers.

Revellers got into the spirit of the day.

Workshops, stalls from LGBTQ+ groups, a pub quiz and pride-themed cocktails brought the Perthshire LGBTQ+ community together for celebrations at The Yard.

It came after last year’s event was cancelled “with a heavy heart” in line with Covid restrictions.

But this year, organisers and those attending “couldn’t be more excited” to finally be able to meet in person again.

‘Waiting in anticipation’

Perthshire Pride c o-chair Claire Mackenzie said: “It is so exciting and we have been waiting in anticipation for this.

“We were worried that restrictions were going to change.”

Three-year-old Nora Zwagerman joined in the fun.

She added: “Pride events are a good place to come and for everyone there’s always someone like-minded.

“To have it in person is priceless to be honest.

“There is definitely something for everyone, and it is a family event.

“It’s a good atmosphere.”

Scarlet Skylar Rae

Among the events was a Drag Queen story time with Perth queen Scarlet Skylar Rae.

Scarlet said it is “amazing” that Pride events are now back in Perth.

Scarlet Skylar Rae.

“It’s also amazing for the LBGTQ+ community in Perth,” she added.

“It’s a smaller scale this year but it was great to celebrate Pride and celebrate safely.

“Thanks to The Yard and Ice Factory for letting us use the venue.

“It’s the highlight of the year.”

First Pride event

The first ever Pride Parade in Perth was held in 2019, where crowds of around 1000 people were joined by Sir Ian McKellen.

The rainbow flag brightened up the city.

The colourful crowds marched along Tay Street to Horsecross Plaza where Sir Ian gave his speech and praised the “beautiful” Fair City route.

He said: “I’ve been to parades all over the world but I’ve never seen a more scenic route than the one along the River Tay.

“It’s beautiful.”