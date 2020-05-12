Perthshire Pride cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Perthshire Pride has become the latest gathering to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to be held on Horsecross Plaza in Perth in August, and include a parade along the riverside, but organisers have called it off.

The main stage at this year’s event was also due to be dedicated to Perthshire Pride volunteer Ross Scott, who passed away at the age of 25 from AIDS earlier this year.

In a statement, the organisers said: “After close and continuous review of the Covid-19 situation, it is with a heavy heart Perthshire Pride have decided to cancel our 2020 Pride event on August 8, 2020.

“We always strive to create a safe and inclusive space at our Pride events and truly believe we would not be able to achieve this if we continued with our date.

“Always the optimists here at Perthshire Pride, we wanted to wait that little bit longer in case any major developments in the situation changed but as lockdown is extended and confidence of attending large events is shaking, we believe this is the right decision.

“The safety and enjoyment of our participants is at the forefront of any event we plan, and this will never change.”

The statement added: “We will now shift our efforts into making the 2021 Pride event bigger and better to make up for lost time.

“In the meantime, we will continue to have online content and events until we can meet up again.”

Last year’s Perthshire Pride was attended by approximately 7,000 people and featured a special appearance from actor and LGBT+ activist Sir Ian McKellen.