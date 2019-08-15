Perthshire politicians back bid to see Stone of Destiny returned to the region

Three Perthshire politicians have joined forces to back a bid for the Stone of Destiny’s return to the region.

John Swinney MSP, Roseanna Cunningham MSP and Pete Wishart MP are calling for its return, as part of a multi-million-pound redevelopment of Perth City Hall.

A consultation, due to run for six weeks, will consider a bid from Perth and Kinross Council for the stone to form the centrepiece of Perth City Hall, as well as a bid to keep the stone at Edinburgh Castle.

Visitors would enter the centrepiece display, the Stone Pavilion, to be introduced to the stone through a short film focusing on how Scotland was born from the Perthshire landscape.

After the film, visitors will see the stone displayed in a custom-designed secure case,.

The sandstone block – also known as the Stone of Scone – was originally kept in Scone Abbey and was moved from Westminster Abbey to Edinburgh Castle in 1996.

© Supplied

John Swinney MSP said:“I am grateful that the Commissioners are willing to consider the very compelling case for returning the Stone of Destiny to Perthshire.

“The Stone of Destiny is widely regarded to have been quarried from Perthshire stone, and was used for the coronation of the Kings of Scotland at Scone for many years. It is therefore highly appropriate that the stone should return to Perthshire.

“The arguments for returning the stone to Perthshire are not just historical, but also logistical. Perth is within 90 minutes travel time for over 70% of Scotland’s population, and is therefore ideally located to capitalise on the desire of both Scots and tourists to visit the stone.

“When the stone was proposed to be moved from Westminster to Edinburgh Castle in 1996, I campaigned for its return to Perthshire. I am therefore delighted that a significant step has been taken towards achieving this goal, and I am sure that the entire region will get behind this campaign.

© Supplied

Pete Wishart MP added: “It is welcome news that consideration is now being given to the Stone of Destiny returning to its ancestral home at the heart of Scotland.

“I have long supported and championed the claim that Perthshire is the right location for this critically important historical artefact.

“I will be submitting my own view to the consultation strongly in favour of Perthshire’s claim and would encourage those like-minded to do the same.”

Roseanna Cunningham MSP said: “It is a very welcome opportunity that has been opened up for the Stone of Destiny to return to its origins in Perthshire.

“I fully support the proposal to site the stone in Perth City Hall and would encourage my constituents to respond positively to the consultation. We need a strong message that the Stone of Destiny should return to Perth.”

Council Leader, Councillor Murray Lyle, said: “The Stone of Destiny is one of the UK’s most important cultural objects.

“Here in Perth we can display it in a context as close to its original home at Scone as possible and within reach of millions of Scottish people who live outside the central belt – meeting the aspiration of Scotland’s national heritage strategy to make our cultural heritage open to everyone.