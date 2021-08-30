Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Perthshire

Perthshire police officer Kevin Heafey’s name to live on thanks to football team’s new strip

By Anita Diouri
August 30, 2021, 7:45 am
Kevin Heafey.
A Perthshire police officer who died of pancreatic cancer last month has been honoured by his local football team.

PC Kevin Heafey’s name is now emblazoned across the strip of Kinrossie Caledonian, in memory of the 53-year-old.

The married father-of-three died on July 1, two months before he was due to retire after 30 years of service.

And on Saturday, his wife Sarah presented the Kinrossie team with their new green and white strip, bearing the name Heafey on the front.

Children Megan, 25, Amy, 17 and 14-year-old Gary were also involved in honouring their dad.

It was a highly personal move for Kinrossie Caledonian manager Wayne Ferguson, whose father was best friends with Perth-based Kevin for three decades.

He said Kevin had helped develop his love of football.

‘A great way to honour Kevin’

Wayne said: “Kevin was best friend to my father for more than 30 years, and myself and my family saw him as part of the family.

“Kevin took me and my brother to my first football match, St Johnstone v VPS Vassa.

“From that moment I saw how popular and how well-known Kevin was in and around Perth.

“Before Kevin passed away he mentioned his time playing football with his colleagues from the police and how he loved hard tackle.

“Unfortunately Kevin wasn’t able to come out and watch Kinrossie Caledonian like he said he wanted to do.”

He added: “I feel it’s a great way to honour Kevin by wearing his surname Heafey on the front of our green and white striped kit.

“We are dedicating our new strips to the man I had the honour of looking up to as an uncle, as a police officer and a stand-out figure of the Perthshire community.”

Kinrossie plays in the Perthshire Amateur Football Association.