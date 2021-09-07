Perthshire pensioner jailed for causing ‘catastrophic’ crash on notorious A9 at Broxden

A driver who seriously injured two people after turning into the path of a car driven by the boss of security firm G4S on the A9, has been jailed.

Brian Raitt was attempting to use a “cut through” near Perth to return in the direction he had come from, to collect his wife’s phone.

The pensioner failed to check properly before pulling out of a layby, causing the “catastrophic” collision quarter of a mile south of Broxden Roundabout.