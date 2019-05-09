Perthshire murder accused appeared at house ‘with blood on her hands’

The father of tragic Annalise Johnstone told the High Court in Livingston his son Jordan had blamed his partner for her death.

Mr Johnstone, 44, said he visited Jordan in HMP Edinburgh after he was charged with Annalise’s murder.

The father-of-six demanded his son tell him what had happened or he “was going to smash his face on the table”.

Jordan Johnstone, 25, and Angela Newlands, 19, both deny murdering Annalise Johnstone at the Maggie Wall Memorial, a witch monument just outside Dunning in Perthshire.

Mr Johnstone snr, of Fauldhouse, said his son told him that he, Annalise and Angela Newlands, 28, of Inchture, had gone to the Maggie Wall witch monument in Perthshire and he left the two women there.

The court heard the accused told his father he walked about three or four miles back to a property in nearby Auchterarder alone.

Mr Johnstone said his son was suspicious, and “sprinted” back to the monument after Newlands returned shortly after with blood on her hands.

He added: “He saw my daughter Annalise bleeding profusely from the neck, ripped off his T-shirt and tried to stop her bleeding.”

Newlands then pulled up in her Ford Galaxy car, the court was told.

Mr Johnstone said she refused his son’s request to call an ambulance, adding: “She said to him ‘you better take the rap for this, or I’ll tell the police you were interfering with my kids’.”

Mr Johnstone said his son moved Annalise’s body to a place “where she could be found” because he was worried Newlands’ father would hide it.

The jury has been told Annalise, 22, from Ardrossan, Ayrshire, died within a few minutes of suffering a deep puncture wound to her neck which severed vital veins and arteries.

In addition to the murder charge, both accused are charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution for the killing.

The indictment states they transported Annalise’s lifeless body in Johnstone’s Ford Galaxy from the memorial and dumped her behind a stone dyke at the side of the B8062 road between Auchterarder and Dunning.

It’s also alleged they cleaned the vehicle, set fire to unknown material connected with the murder and falsely reported Annalise to police as a missing person. Johnstone is further accused of assaulting Annalise two days before she died by grabbing her and pulling her from his Ford Galaxy at Denholm Way, Beith, Ayrshire, on May 8 last year.

He is also charged with stealing a Hobby caravan and its contents from Carmichael Place, Irvine, on May 9.

Johnstone and Newlands both face an additional charge of assaulting Nadia Johnstone at Bank Street, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on May 6 last year.

They deny all the charges and the trial, before Lady Scott, continues.